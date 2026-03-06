Jones scores 29, leads New Mexico State to 77-75 OT win over Jacksonville State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jemel Jones led New Mexico State with 29 points, and hit a lead-taking 3-pointer with…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jemel Jones led New Mexico State with 29 points, and hit a lead-taking 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in overtime to take down Jacksonville State 77-75 on Thursday.

The game concluded with free throws after Jones’ dagger 3-pointer.

Jones also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (14-15, 7-12 Conference USA) on 9 of 18 shooting and 9 of 13 at the stripe.

Julius Mims scored 16 points while going 7 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Jayland Randall had 12 points and shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line.

Jacoby Hill led the Gamecocks (14-16, 9-10) with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Jacksonville State also got 23 points and seven rebounds from Mostapha El Moutaouakkil. Emondrek Erkins-Ford also had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Jones scored six points in the first half and New Mexico State went into the break trailing 33-24. Jones scored 18 points in the second half to help lead New Mexico State to a two-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.