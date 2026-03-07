Johnson’s 20 lead Campbell past Stony Brook in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament 96-89

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Jeremiah Johnson had 20 points in Campbell’s 96-89 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday in the…

Johnson also contributed seven rebounds for the Fighting Camels (15-17). DJ Smith added 18 points while going 6 of 8 from the floor, to go with three steals. Dovydas Butka finished with 15 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Andrej Shoshkikj finished with 35 points and four steals for the Seawolves (17-15). Stony Brook also got 23 points and six rebounds from Erik Pratt. Rob Brown III finished with 22 points.

Campbell took the lead with 9:03 left in the first half and did not trail again. Muneer Newton led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to go up 48-40 at the break. Johnson scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Campbell to a seven-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

