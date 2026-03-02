Johnson scores 25 to lead McNeese over Nicholls 75-65 for 8th straight victory

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 25 points and McNeese beat Nicholls 75-65 on Monday night to close out…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 25 points and McNeese beat Nicholls 75-65 on Monday night to close out the Southland Conference regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

Johnson added six rebounds and three steals for the Cowboys (26-5, 19-3), who finished second — a game behind Stephen F. Austin. Tyshawn Archie finished with 18 points, five assists and six steals. DJ Richards had 10 points.

Trae English led the Colonels (13-18, 12-10) with 20 points. Jaylen Searles added 12 points and Sincere Malone scored 10.

McNeese took the lead with 7:28 left in the first half and did not trail again. Archie had 12 points to help the Cowboys take a 40-31 lead at the break.

