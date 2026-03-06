Johnson leads South Carolina against Ole Miss after 20-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-18, 3-14 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-18, 4-13 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-18, 3-14 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-18, 4-13 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on Ole Miss after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 78-59 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels have gone 7-8 at home. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.3 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-14 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 5-12 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

Ole Miss is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% South Carolina allows to opponents. South Carolina has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Gamecocks square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Malik Dia is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Eli Ellis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 1-9, averaging 77.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

