Iwuala scores 18 for No. 24 Ole Miss women in 73-57 win over Auburn in SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Christeen Iwuala scored 18 points for No. 7 seed Mississippi in a 73-57 win over No. 15 seed Auburn in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

Ole Miss (22-10) led the entire game, jumping out with a 12-1 run to open the game and had a double-digit lead heading into halftime, 48-20.

Iwuala shot a perfect 5 of 5 from the field in the first half for 10 points, and finished the day 8 of 8. She added nine rebounds, including the 250th of her career. Latasha Lattimore and Cotie McMahon both scored 13 for the Lady Rebels.

Auburn (15-17) was led by Khady Leye, with 17 points. Kaitlyn Duhon scored 14 for the Tigers. Auburn had a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter that lasted over three minutes, but it wasn’t enough to swing the momentum in its favor.

Ole Miss will move on to face No. 2-seeded Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss: plays No. 2 seed Vanderbilt on March 6.

Auburn: awaits an invitation to play in a postseason tournament.

