Iowa hosts conference foe No. 3 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (27-2, 17-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Iowa and No. 3 Michigan face off on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes have gone 14-2 at home. Iowa has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wolverines are 17-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan ranks ninth in college basketball with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Morez Johnson Jr. averaging 7.4.

Iowa’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Iowa allows.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines square off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is shooting 51.1% and averaging 20.5 points for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 49.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Wolverines. Johnson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

