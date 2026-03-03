Indiana hosts Durkin and Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-15, 7-11 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-12, 8-10 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-15, 7-11 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-12, 8-10 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Indiana after Bobby Durkin scored 23 points in Minnesota’s 78-73 win against the UCLA Bruins.

The Hoosiers have gone 13-4 in home games. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 16.9 assists per game led by Conor Enright averaging 4.6.

The Golden Gophers are 7-11 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 8-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Indiana scores 78.8 points, 10.6 more per game than the 68.2 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Indiana gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Minnesota won the last matchup 73-64 on Dec. 4. Langston Reynolds scored 17 points to help lead the Golden Gophers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 21.3 points for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cade Tyson is averaging 19.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Durkin is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 24.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

