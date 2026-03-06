Hunter scores 31 as Central Arkansas beats Bellarmine 86-73 in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 31 points led Central Arkansas over Bellarmine 86-73 on Friday in the Atlantic Sun…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 31 points led Central Arkansas over Bellarmine 86-73 on Friday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Hunter shot 12 for 16 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bears (21-11). Luke Moore scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Ty Robinson went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Jack Karasinski finished with 23 points for the Knights (13-19. Brian Waddell added 15 points for Bellarmine. Tyler Doyle also had 12 points and six assists.

Central Arkansas took the lead with 16:29 left in the first half and did not trail again. Hunter led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 48-34 at the break. Central Arkansas pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 25 points. Hunter led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

