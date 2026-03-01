Live Radio
Howard earns 84-59 victory over Morgan State

The Associated Press

March 1, 2026, 12:30 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryce Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Cedric Taylor III added 21 points and 11 rebounds, in Howard’s 84-59 victory against Morgan State on Saturday.

Ose Okokie had 20 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bison (19-10, 9-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Elijah Davis led the Bears (12-15, 8-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two blocks. Morgan State also got 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks from Eugene Alvin. Walter Peggs Jr. finished with seven points.

