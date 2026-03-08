Holy Cross Crusaders take on the Colgate Raiders in Patriot Tournament

Colgate Raiders (7-23, 3-16 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (20-9, 14-4 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (7-23, 3-16 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (20-9, 14-4 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays in the Patriot Tournament against Colgate.

The Crusaders have gone 14-4 against Patriot opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Holy Cross is seventh in the Patriot with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Simone Foreman averaging 2.0.

The Raiders are 3-16 in Patriot play. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Madison Schiller averaging 4.2.

Holy Cross is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate has shot at a 35.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Crusaders won 75-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Kaitlyn Flanagan led the Crusaders with 15 points, and Schiller led the Raiders with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foreman is averaging 8.3 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders. Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amarah Streiff is shooting 23.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 5.2 points. Ella Meabon is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 9-1, averaging 61.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 54.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.