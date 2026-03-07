High Point takes down UNC Asheville in Big South Conference Tournament 75-71

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Anderson had 25 points in High Point’s 75-71 win against UNC Asheville on Saturday…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Anderson had 25 points in High Point’s 75-71 win against UNC Asheville on Saturday in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Anderson had 12 rebounds for the Panthers (29-4). Rob Martin added 18 points, five assists and three steals. Scotty Washington shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Toyaz Solomon led the way for the Bulldogs (14-18) with 30 points and 13 rebounds. UNC Asheville also got 16 points apiece from Kameron Taylor and Justin Wright.

Anderson scored 11 points in the first half, and High Point went into the break trailing 34-33. Anderson scored 14 second-half points and High Point secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes and was tied four times.

