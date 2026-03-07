Harris scores 31 to lead Wake Forest to 80-73 comeback win over Cal

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris tallied 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Wake Forest came back from a…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris tallied 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Wake Forest came back from a double-digit deficit to defeat Cal 80-73 on Saturday to close out the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season.

Harris shot 10 of 22 from the field and made 9 of 13 free throws in the victory for the Demon Deacons (16-15, 7-11), and has scored in double figures in 30 straight games. Omaha Biliew and Mekhi Mason each chipped in with 10 points.

Wake Forest won the rebound battle, 45-29, and had 14 of its 23 buckets come with assists. They led for just 13:01.

The Deacs surrendered an 11-0 run in the first half that put Cal ahead 18-5, but chipped away to trail 37-29 heading into halftime.

Mason hit a 3-pointer that kicked off a 14-0 Wake Forest run midway through the second half that turned a one-point deficit into a 13-point advantage. Wake Forest’s lead shrunk to as little as one down the stretch, but the Deacs held on to secure the win.

Dai Dai Ames poured in 31 for the Golden Bears (21-10, 9-9) on 9-of-18 shooting, and was 10 for 10 from the charity stripe. Justin Pippen added 17 points before fouling out late, and Lee Dort led Cal on the glass with seven rebounds.

Up next

Cal: No. 9 seed and first-round bye in the ACC Tournament, faces 8th-seeded Florida State in the second round on Wednesday.

Wake Forest: No. 12 seed in the ACC Tournament, plays 12th-seeded Virginia Tech in the first round on Tuesday.

