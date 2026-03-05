Hannah Hidalgo scores 28 and No. 5 seed Notre Dame women beat Miami 69-54 in ACC Tournament

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, Cassandre Prosper added 12…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, Cassandre Prosper added 12 points and No. 5 seed Notre Dame beat 12th-seeded Miami 69-54 on Thursday in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame (21-9), which received 26 votes in the latest AP poll, moves on to play No. 4 seed NC State in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Fighting Irish have won six consecutive games and eight of the last nine, including downing then-No. 10 Louisville at home on Sunday.

Notre Dame led by 18 points entering the fourth quarter before Miami scored the opening 10 to get within 58-50. Gisela Sanchez made Notre Dame’s first field goal of the fourth with 4:21 left for an 11-point lead and the Hurricanes missed their next four field goals.

Notre Dame’s lead did not drop below 10 points over the final four minutes of the game.

Hidalgo, who was named ACC player of the year and ACC defensive player of the year on Tuesday, went 12 of 22 from the field to help Notre Dame shoot 46%. She also became the ACC single season steals leader with 166. Iyana Moore added 11 points and Malaya Cowles grabbed 12 rebounds.

Gal Raviv scored 15 points and Ahnay Adams added 13 for Miami (17-14). Ra Shaya Kyle, averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game, had 11 points, 15 rebounds and nine turnovers.

Miami, which defeating 13th-seeded Stanford 83-76 in overtime on Wednesday to begin the tournament, hopes to receive a postseason invite.

Notre Dame looks for its second victory against NC State this season after a 79-67 contest on Feb. 15.

