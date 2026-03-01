Hamilton and Eastern Washington host Idaho

Idaho Vandals (16-14, 8-9 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (13-17, 11-6 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (16-14, 8-9 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (13-17, 11-6 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts Idaho after Alton Hamilton IV scored 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 88-57 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 at home. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky with 13.6 assists per game led by Isaiah Moses averaging 4.1.

The Vandals have gone 8-9 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is seventh in the Big Sky with 13.0 assists per game led by Kolton Mitchell averaging 3.9.

Eastern Washington’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Idaho won the last matchup 84-81 on Jan. 3. Mitchell scored 32 points to help lead the Vandals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17.6 points and 4.1 assists. Hamilton is shooting 59.8% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 assists. Isaiah Brickner is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

