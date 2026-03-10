Guyer’s 21 points lead Green Bay to 57-49 win in Horizon women’s title game and 21st NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jenna Guyer scored 21 points, Maddy Skorupski added 13 and Green Bay won its third straight Horizon…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jenna Guyer scored 21 points, Maddy Skorupski added 13 and Green Bay won its third straight Horizon League Tournament championship, pulling away from Youngstown State for a 57-49 victory on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Phoenix (25-8) advanced to its 21st NCAA Tournament by outscoring the second-seeded Penguins 17-10 in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game.

Guyer, the conference player of the year, was 7-of-11 shooting and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line. Skorupski had five steals and six rebounds.

Paulina Hernandez scored 12 points, Sophia Gregory added 11 and Casey Santoro had nine points and nine rebounds for the Penguins (24-9), who were vying for their first Horizon tourney title in their 25 years in the league.

Guyer scored the first five points in a 9-0 fourth-quarter run and Green Bay opened up an eight-point lead with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The teams exchanged 3-pointers then Skorupski, who moments earlier made a diving save on the other end of the floor, hit a couple free throws for a 10-point lead — the game’s largest — with 43.1 seconds left.

Trailing by three at halftime, Green Bay’s Meghan Schultz scored the first five points and seven total in the third quarter. Kristina Ouimette hit a couple of late midrange jumpers and the Phoenix took a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

After shooting 52% in the first half and taking a 28-25 lead at the break, the Penguins finished at 38%, as did Green Bay. The Phoenix had 10 more points off turnovers and nine more at the free-throw line.

