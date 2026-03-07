Grand Canyon defeats Fresno State 85-60

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. had 18 points in Grand Canyon’s 85-60 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.…

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. had 18 points in Grand Canyon’s 85-60 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Moore added five rebounds and five assists for the Antelopes (20-11, 13-7 Mountain West Conference). Dusty Stromer scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Nana Owusu-Anane and Dennis Evan had 12 points apiece.

Wilson Jacques finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-18, 7-13). DeShawn Gory added 13 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State. Makhan Diouf finished with eight points.

Grand Canyon led Fresno State 44-29 at the half, with Moore scoring 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

