Gillus has 22 points as Howard takes down Norfolk State 84-76

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Cam Gillus had 22 points in Howard’s 84-76 victory over Norfolk State on Thursday. Gillus shot…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Cam Gillus had 22 points in Howard’s 84-76 victory over Norfolk State on Thursday.

Gillus shot 7 for 8 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bison (21-10, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). All five starters for the Bison scored in double figures in their sixth victory in a row.

Bryce Harris added 18 points while going 6 of 9 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Ose Okokie shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. Cedric Taylor III had 11 points and six rebounds. Alex Cotton scored 10.

Devon Ellis led the Spartans (15-16, 8-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Norfolk State also got 15 points from Elijah Jamison off the bench. Anthony McComb III finished with 14 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.