Gibbs-Lawhorn leads UNLV against Utah State

Utah State Aggies (24-5, 14-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-14, 10-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State Aggies (24-5, 14-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-14, 10-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays Utah State after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 42 points in UNLV’s 85-83 overtime victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rebels have gone 9-5 at home. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC with 14.1 assists per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Aggies are 14-4 in conference games. Utah State ranks second in the MWC allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

UNLV’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 50.6% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. UNLV won the last meeting 86-76 on Jan. 21. Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 21 points points to help lead the Rebels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibbs-Lawhorn is scoring 21.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Drake Allen is averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Aggies. Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

