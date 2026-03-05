Georgia Southern earns 80-77 victory in Sun Belt Conference Tournament against Arkansas State

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 80-77 victory over Arkansas State on Thursday in…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 80-77 victory over Arkansas State on Thursday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Moore also had four steals for the Eagles (18-15). Alden Applewhite added 16 points while shooting 4 for 9 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Tsvet Sotirov finished with 11 points off the bench.

Matt Hayman finished with 21 points for the Red Wolves (20-12). Arkansas State also got 18 points from Jaxon Ellingsworth. Chandler Jackson finished with 12 points and 10 assists.

Georgia Southern went into halftime ahead of Arkansas State 42-34. Moore scored 10 points in the half. Moore scored Georgia Southern’s last six points as they closed out a three-point victory. The Eagles will move on to play No. 6-seeded South Alabama on March 6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

