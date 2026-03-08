Furman plays UNC Greensboro in SoCon Tournament

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-18, 11-9 SoCon) vs. Furman Paladins (20-12, 11-8 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-18, 11-9 SoCon) vs. Furman Paladins (20-12, 11-8 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays in the SoCon Tournament against UNC Greensboro.

The Paladins have gone 11-8 against SoCon teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Furman is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Spartans’ record in SoCon games is 11-9. UNC Greensboro ranks fifth in the SoCon with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 11.7.

Furman scores 76.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 80.5 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UNC Greensboro won 67-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Neely led UNC Greensboro with 24 points, and Cooper Bowser led Furman with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Neely is scoring 17.6 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

