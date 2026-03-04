Foster scores 18 and Moon 17 in Georgia Tech women’s 72-60 win over Florida State at ACC Tournament

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — La’Nya Foster scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Erica Moon added 17 points, and Georgia…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — La’Nya Foster scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Erica Moon added 17 points, and Georgia Tech defeated Florida State 72-60 in a first-round game at the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets led for all but 2 minutes but didn’t put the game away until a 9-2 run late in the fourth quarter gave them a 70-56 lead.

Talayah Walker had 16 points and seven rebounds for Georgia Tech (14-17), the No. 11 seed.

No. 14 seed Florida State (10-21) got 16 points from Sydney Bowles.

Georgia Tech spotted Florida State the first four points of the game but the Yellow Jackets hit five of their next seven shots to build a 14-6 lead halfway through the first quarter. Georgia Tech went up by 11 later in the quarter before Florida State cut the gap to 22-16 heading to the second.

Georgia Tech scored nine points in a 1:20 stretch of the second quarter to push their lead back to 10. It was 39-29 at halftime.

Each time Georgia Tech’s lead reached 10 points in the first three quarters, the Seminoles bounced back. Georgia Tech went up 54-40 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third but Florida State cut it to 56-48 by the end of the quarter.

Georgia Tech plays No. 6 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against third-seeded North Carolina.

