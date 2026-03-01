Folefac scores 23 as Siena beats Rider 76-61

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Francis Folefac had 23 points in Siena’s 76-61 win over Rider on Sunday. Folefac also added…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Francis Folefac had 23 points in Siena’s 76-61 win over Rider on Sunday.

Folefac also added 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Saints (20-11, 13-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brendan Coyle scored 20 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Justice Shoats had 14 points.

Flash Burton finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Broncs (4-25, 3-17). Zion Cruz added 16 points for Rider. Caleb Smith had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

