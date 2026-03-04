Florida International visits Phifer and Middle Tennessee

Florida International Panthers (17-10, 10-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-13, 10-6 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (17-10, 10-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-13, 10-6 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Florida International after Macie Phifer scored 22 points in Middle Tennessee’s 67-53 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Blue Raiders have gone 8-4 in home games. Middle Tennessee scores 60.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 10-6 against conference opponents. Florida International is second in the CUSA scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

Middle Tennessee averages 60.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 64.5 Florida International allows. Florida International scores 10.9 more points per game (69.9) than Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents (59.0).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Florida International won the last matchup 60-58 on Feb. 7. Parris Atkins scored 15 points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Contreras is averaging 13.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Phifer is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

Grecia Ferrer Leal is averaging 6.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Atkins is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.