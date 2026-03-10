Florida International Panthers take on the Missouri State Bears in CUSA Tournament

Missouri State Bears (14-17, 8-12 CUSA) vs. Florida International Panthers (15-16, 8-12 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Missouri State Bears (14-17, 8-12 CUSA) vs. Florida International Panthers (15-16, 8-12 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays in the CUSA Tournament against Missouri State.

The Panthers’ record in CUSA play is 8-12, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Florida International scores 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Bears’ record in CUSA play is 8-12. Missouri State is fourth in the CUSA with 14.4 assists per game led by Keith Palek III averaging 3.5.

Florida International’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Panthers won 70-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Julian Mackey led the Panthers with 22 points, and Kobi Williams led the Bears with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Stephenson is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Zawdie Jackson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Palek is averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Michael Osei-Bonsu is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.