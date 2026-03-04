Fight at Coastal Carolina, South Alabama women’s Sun Belt game injures ref and forces 8 ejections

A brawl between South Alabama and Coastal Carolina in the women's Sun Belt Tournament on Wednesday left eight players ejected and knocked a referee to the ground where she required medical attention.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A brawl between South Alabama and Coastal Carolina in the women’s Sun Belt Tournament on Wednesday left eight players ejected and knocked a referee to the ground where she required medical attention.

Coastal Carolina and South Alabama just got into it in the Sun Belt women’s tournament and knocked the referee out cold pic.twitter.com/HM1VDFrORD — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 4, 2026

There were under six minutes left in the fourth quarter when South Alabama’s Cordasia Harris and Coastal Carolina’s Tracey Hueston began fighting under the basket. Harris appeared to bump Hueston slightly from behind before Hueston turned around and began pushing and swinging at Harris, who pushed back.

Two referees, multiple teammates and staff members quickly worked to separate the women and a referee was knocked to the ground in the melee. She appeared to be hit in the head or neck area by Hueston as the referee was attempting to push her away from Harris.

She remained on the ground on her back while order was restored and multiple staff members and a medical professional ran onto the court to attend to her. A sheriff’s deputy also came onto the court after the fight ended.

There was no immediate update on the referee’s condition.

Hueston and Harris were both given technical fouls and ejected, along with six other players who participated in the fight.

South Alabama won the game 80-70.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.