Enis pours in 29 points as South Florida defeats Memphis 96-89

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Wes Enis had 29 points in South Florida’s 96-89 win against Memphis on Thursday. Enis shot…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Wes Enis had 29 points in South Florida’s 96-89 win against Memphis on Thursday.

Enis shot 9 for 17 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (22-8, 14-3 American Athletic Conference).

Josh Omojafo shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 21 points. Isaiah Jones had 14 points and five rebounds. Gavin Hightower posted 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. It was the eighth straight victory for the Bulls.

Dug McDaniel finished with 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers (12-18, 7-10). Zachary Davis added 17 points and eight rebounds for Memphis. Sincere Parker also had 14 points and seven rebounds. The loss was the Tigers’ seventh straight.

South Florida took the lead for good with 2:25 to go in the first half. The score was 51-46 at halftime, with Enis racking up 14 points. South Florida used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 74-60 with 10:12 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.