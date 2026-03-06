Edmonds and TCU host Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-13, 9-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 10-7 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-13, 9-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 10-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts Cincinnati after Xavier Edmonds scored 20 points in TCU’s 73-65 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Horned Frogs have gone 13-5 at home. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Edmonds averaging 3.0.

The Bearcats have gone 9-8 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 with 16.7 assists per game led by Baba averaging 3.6.

TCU’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 73.7 points per game, 2.1 more than the 71.6 TCU gives up.

The Horned Frogs and Bearcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Punch is averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Horned Frogs. Edmonds is averaging 15.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Miller is averaging 13.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Moustapha Thiam is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

