Eastern Kentucky plays in ASUN Tournament against the Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (17-12, 9-10 ASUN) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (24-7, 15-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (17-12, 9-10 ASUN) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (24-7, 15-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Austin Peay in the ASUN Tournament.

The Colonels are 15-3 against ASUN opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 73.6 points and is shooting 42.7%.

The Governors are 9-10 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is fifth in the ASUN with 13.2 assists per game led by Jim’Miyah Branton averaging 3.9.

Eastern Kentucky scores 73.6 points, 14.8 more per game than the 58.8 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Eastern Kentucky won 67-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Joseana Vaz led Eastern Kentucky with 17 points, and Anovia Sheals led Austin Peay with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Vaz is averaging 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Sheals is averaging 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Governors. Mya Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Governors: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.