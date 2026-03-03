Eastern Kentucky Colonels face the Stetson Hatters in ASUN Tournament

Stetson Hatters (11-20, 7-11 ASUN) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-20, 7-11 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (11-20, 7-11 ASUN) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-20, 7-11 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Stetson in the ASUN Tournament.

The Colonels have gone 7-11 against ASUN teams, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Eastern Kentucky has a 0-16 record against opponents above .500.

The Hatters are 7-11 in ASUN play. Stetson averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Eastern Kentucky averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Stetson allows. Stetson’s 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (48.0%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Eastern Kentucky won 100-88 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Juan Cranford Jr. led Eastern Kentucky with 23 points, and Ethan Copeland led Stetson with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cranford averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Montavious Myrick is averaging 11.9 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Copeland is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hatters. Collin Kuhl is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

