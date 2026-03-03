Duquesne Dukes play the VCU Rams in A-10 Tournament

VCU Rams (8-22, 4-14 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (11-18, 4-14 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (8-22, 4-14 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (11-18, 4-14 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces VCU in the A-10 Tournament.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 games is 4-14, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Duquesne leads the A-10 with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 4.1.

The Rams are 4-14 against A-10 opponents. VCU is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Duquesne averages 64.6 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 67.6 VCU allows. VCU averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Duquesne allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Duquesne won 72-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Alexis Bordas led Duquesne with 27 points, and Cyriah Griffin led VCU with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bordas is averaging 15.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Katarina Knezevic is averaging 10.4 points and six rebounds for the Rams. Tyrielle Williams is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Rams: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

