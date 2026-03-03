Donahue and the Bowling Green Falcons visit conference foe Central Michigan

Bowling Green Falcons (16-12, 8-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (17-11, 11-6 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Bowling Green Falcons (16-12, 8-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (17-11, 11-6 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Bowling Green in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Chippewas have gone 8-4 in home games. Central Michigan is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons are 8-8 in MAC play. Bowling Green has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Central Michigan makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Bowling Green averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Central Michigan gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Central Michigan won the last matchup 68-56 on Jan. 3. Madi Morson scored 24 points points to help lead the Chippewas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morson is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Chippewas. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taya Ellis is averaging 6.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 12.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.