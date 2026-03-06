Diaz leads Long Beach State against Hawaii after 33-point game

Long Beach State Beach (9-22, 5-14 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-7, 14-5 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m.…

Long Beach State Beach (9-22, 5-14 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-7, 14-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits Hawaii after Rob Diaz III scored 33 points in Long Beach State’s 76-70 overtime loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 16-2 at home. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West scoring 80.1 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Beach have gone 5-14 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 2-15 against opponents over .500.

Hawaii is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.7 per game Hawaii allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Hawaii won 89-82 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Quandre Bullock led Hawaii with 26 points, and Shaquil Bender led Long Beach State with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Johnson is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Rainbow Warriors. Bullock is averaging 16.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sykes is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Beach. Bender is averaging 13.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Beach: 1-9, averaging 73.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.