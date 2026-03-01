DePaul defeats Marquette 62-51

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Maclin had 18 points in DePaul’s 62-51 win over Marquette on Sunday. Maclin also contributed five…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Maclin had 18 points in DePaul’s 62-51 win over Marquette on Sunday.

Maclin also contributed five rebounds for the Blue Demons (16-13, 8-10 Big East Conference). N.J. Benson scored 10 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field, and added 16 rebounds. Kruz McClure shot 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Nigel James Jr. led the Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Chase Ross added 12 points and three steals for Marquette. Royce Parham also had eight points.

DePaul took the lead with 6:42 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Maclin led the Blue Demons with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 32-14 at the break. DePaul was outscored by Marquette in the second half by a seven-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Benson led the way with a team-high six second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.