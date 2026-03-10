DePaul Blue Demons play in Big East Tournament against the Georgetown Hoyas

Georgetown Hoyas (14-17, 6-14 Big East) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (16-15, 8-12 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Georgetown Hoyas (14-17, 6-14 Big East) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (16-15, 8-12 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays in the Big East Tournament against Georgetown.

The Blue Demons’ record in Big East games is 8-12, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. DePaul is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoyas are 6-14 against Big East teams. Georgetown ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

DePaul averages 70.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 73.9 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Georgetown won 70-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Malik Mack led Georgetown with 16 points, and Brandon Maclin led DePaul with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 13.3 points. N.J. Benson is shooting 69.1% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

KJ Lewis is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Hoyas. Vincent Iwuchukwu is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

