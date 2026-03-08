Live Radio
Dengdit scores 15, Vance makes layup at buzzer as UC San Diego beats UC Santa Barbara 64-63

The Associated Press

March 8, 2026, 12:18 AM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Bol Dengdit had 15 points and Jaden Vance made a layup at the buzzer in UC San Diego’s 64-63 victory against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

CJ Shaw scored in the lane to give UCSB a one-point lead with 5.5 seconds left. Tom Beattie took the inbounds pass, raced beyond halfcourt and was trapped on the right wing before he found Vance under the hoop for the go-ahead basket.

Dengdit shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Tritons (22-10, 12-8 Big West Conference). Beattie added 14 points and three steals while going 6 of 11 from the field. Hudson Mayes finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Colin Smith led the Gauchos (18-13, 11-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Shaw added 13 points for UCSB. Miro Little also had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

