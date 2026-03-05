Defty, Gladden lead Boston University past American, 75-73 in Patriot League Tournament

BOSTON (AP) — Ben Defty led Boston University with 20 points and Chance Gladden scored the game-winning jump shot with…

BOSTON (AP) — Ben Defty led Boston University with 20 points and Chance Gladden scored the game-winning jump shot with three seconds remaining as the Terriers defeated American 75-73 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament.

Defty also contributed seven rebounds and three blocks for the Terriers (16-16). Gladden scored 16 points while going 7 of 12 from the field. Donte Tisinger Jr. had 13 points off the bench and went 5 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Madden Collins finished with 22 points and two steals off the bench for the Eagles (16-16). American also got 12 points from Julen Iturbe. Greg Jones finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Defty put up 12 points in the first half for Boston University, who led 40-36 at halftime. Defty scored eight second-half points for Boston University.

