Davis leads Alabama A&M against Grambling after 26-point outing

Grambling Tigers (12-17, 6-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (16-13, 9-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces Grambling after Koron Davis scored 26 points in Alabama A&M’s 89-88 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-4 at home. Alabama A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 71.6 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Tigers are 6-10 in conference play. Grambling ranks ninth in the SWAC with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Jimel Lane averaging 4.6.

Alabama A&M’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 70.7 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 72.2 Alabama A&M allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Alabama A&M won 66-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. James Graham III led Alabama A&M with 19 points, and Roderick Coffee III led Grambling with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Davis is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games.

Antonio Munoz is averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers. Coffee is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

