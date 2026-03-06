Live Radio
Daniels scores 22 as Cal Baptist downs Abilene Christian 87-48

The Associated Press

March 6, 2026, 1:25 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. had 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 87-48 victory over Abilene Christian on Thursday.

Daniels had three steals for the Lancers (22-8, 12-5 Western Athletic Conference). Martel Williams scored 10 points while finishing 4 of 8 from the floor. Bradey Henige shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Bradyn Hubbard led the way for the Wildcats (13-17, 5-12) with 14 points. No other player finished in double figures for the Wildcats.

The Lancers led 49-19 at the half, taking the lead for good just 1:10 into the game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

