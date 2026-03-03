Dak’s career-high 22 points and career-high 10 rebounds help Colorado withstand Utah in 92-78 win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bangot Dak scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Colorado withstood Utah’s…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bangot Dak scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Colorado withstood Utah’s second-half shooting barrage to beat the Utes 92-78 on Tuesday.

It was the 7-foot Dak’s fifth double-double of the season and second this year against Utah. Isaiah Johnson also scored 22 points, Barrington Hargress scored 19 points and Jalin Holland 11 for Colorado (17-13, 7-10 Big 12).

Terrence Brown scored 26 points and Don McHenry 19 for Utah (10-20, 2-15).

A 13-13 contest with 14:46 left before halftime became one-sided as the Buffs went on to dominate and posted a 51-26 lead at halftime, shooting 67.9% (19 of 28) before intermission. Utah meanwhile shot 34.5% (10 of 29) and missed all nine 3-point attempts.

The Utes turned it around after the break and shot 73.9% (17 of 23) including 85.7% (6 of 7) from 3-point range and got back in it. McHenry’s three-point play brought Utah within 69-60 with 8:58 remaining.

Colorado responded with Holland making a pair of foul shots, Dak made four straight and then a tip-in layup and Colorado stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

Up Next

Colorado: Hosts No. 2 Arizona in a regular season finale on Saturday.

Utah: Ends the regular season at Baylor on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.