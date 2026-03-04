CSU Bakersfield plays CSU Northridge on 4-game road skid

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-21, 2-16 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (9-18, 5-13 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-21, 2-16 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (9-18, 5-13 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hits the road against CSU Northridge looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Matadors are 6-8 in home games. CSU Northridge is sixth in the Big West scoring 64.2 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-16 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-16 record against opponents over .500.

CSU Northridge averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than CSU Northridge gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. CSU Northridge won 59-57 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Saray White led CSU Northridge with 13 points, and Chrishawn Coleman led CSU Bakersfield with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jite Gbemuotor is averaging 9.6 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Rita Nazario is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Coleman is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Roadrunners. Marley Langi is averaging 13.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

