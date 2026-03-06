Cox and No. 15 Purdue host Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Purdue takes on Wisconsin after C.J. Cox scored 27 points in Purdue’s 70-66 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 12-4 in home games. Purdue averages 19.7 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Braden Smith with 8.7.

The Badgers have gone 13-6 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Purdue averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Purdue won 89-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Fletcher Loyer led Purdue with 20 points, and Nicholas Boyd led Wisconsin with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Boilermakers. Loyer is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nolan Winter is averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Badgers. Boyd is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

