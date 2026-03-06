Cornell plays Dartmouth following Noard’s 30-point game

Cornell Big Red (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (11-15, 5-8 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2…

Cornell Big Red (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (11-15, 5-8 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Dartmouth after Cooper Noard scored 30 points in Cornell’s 86-80 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Big Green are 5-7 on their home court. Dartmouth ranks seventh in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 75.4 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Big Red are 7-6 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is the leader in the Ivy League scoring 14.1 fast break points per game.

Dartmouth is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Dartmouth gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Dartmouth won the last meeting 102-91 on Jan. 10. Jayden Williams scored 24 points points to help lead the Big Green to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thomas is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 12.4 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jacob Beccles is averaging seven points for the Big Red. Jake Fiegen is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

