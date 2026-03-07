Clemson hosts Georgia Tech after Godfrey’s 22-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19, 2-15 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (21-9, 11-6 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19, 2-15 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (21-9, 11-6 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -17.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on Georgia Tech after RJ Godfrey scored 22 points in Clemson’s 67-63 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tigers are 12-3 in home games. Clemson has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-15 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 8-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Clemson makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Georgia Tech averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Clemson allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Clemson won the last matchup 77-63 on Jan. 24. Nick Davidson scored 13 points points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.7 points. Godfrey is shooting 58.9% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kowacie Reeves is averaging 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Baye Ndongo is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 0-10, averaging 71.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.