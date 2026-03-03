Certa leads Notre Dame against Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (18-11, 7-9 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-16, 4-12 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Stanford Cardinal (18-11, 7-9 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-16, 4-12 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Stanford after Cole Certa scored 32 points in Notre Dame’s 96-90 overtime victory against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Fighting Irish have gone 10-6 at home. Notre Dame is 8-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinal are 7-9 against ACC opponents. Stanford has a 7-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Notre Dame scores 74.5 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 72.4 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 75.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 74.9 Notre Dame gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Notre Dame won the last meeting 47-40 on Dec. 31. Jalen Haralson scored 13 points points to help lead the Fighting Irish to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haralson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Fighting Irish. Certa is averaging 19.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games.

Ebuka Okorie is shooting 45.0% and averaging 22.7 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.