Central Arkansas beats Florida Gulf Coast 73-63 in Atlantic Sun Conference semifinal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Camren Hunter scored 23 points to lead Central Arkansas to a 73-63 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament semifinals.

Top-seeded Central Arkansas will play the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal matchup between No. 2 seed Austin Peay and fourth-seeded Queens University in Sunday’s championship game with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth on the line.

Hunter also had eight rebounds for the Bears (22-11). Ty Robinson added 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Cole McCormick hit three 3-pointers and also scored 13.

Michael Duax finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace the Eagles (16-18). Rahmir Barno added 14 points and five assists. Isaiah Malone contributed 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Hunter had 13 points to help Central Arkansas take a 35-32 lead into halftime. Malchiah Marable’s layup two minutes into the second half game the Bears the lead for good.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

