Central Arkansas Bears take on the Queens Royals in ASUN Championship

Queens Royals (20-13, 15-5 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas Bears (22-11, 17-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas and Queens play for the ASUN Championship.

The Bears are 17-3 against ASUN opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Central Arkansas is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Royals are 15-5 in ASUN play. Queens ranks eighth in the ASUN with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Nasir Mann averaging 5.7.

Central Arkansas scores 80.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 82.6 Queens gives up. Queens averages 10.5 more points per game (84.5) than Central Arkansas gives up to opponents (74.0).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bears won 84-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Camren Hunter led the Bears with 30 points, and Mann led the Royals with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 20.2 points for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mann is shooting 49.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Royals. Yoav Berman is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Royals: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

