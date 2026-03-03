Cent. Conn. St. plays in NEC Tournament against the Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (13-16, 8-10 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-11, 12-6 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Wagner Seahawks (13-16, 8-10 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-11, 12-6 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays in the NEC Tournament against Wagner.

The Blue Devils have gone 12-6 against NEC teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Seahawks are 8-10 against NEC opponents. Wagner is second in the NEC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Binael Basil averaging 5.9.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 71.9 points per game, 1.0 more than the 70.9 Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Blue Devils won 84-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Darin Smith Jr. led the Blue Devils with 25 points, and Eduardo Placer led the Seahawks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 20.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Max Frazier is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Baker is averaging 9.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Seahawks. Nick Jones is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

