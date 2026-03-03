Castro, George Washington Revolutionaries to host Mitchell and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-14, 4-12 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (16-13, 7-9 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-14, 4-12 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (16-13, 7-9 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Castro and George Washington host Frank Mitchell and Saint Bonaventure in A-10 play.

The Revolutionaries are 11-4 on their home court. George Washington scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Bonnies are 4-12 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

George Washington is shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.2% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game George Washington gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Autry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Luke Hunger is shooting 57.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is shooting 60.4% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 74.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.