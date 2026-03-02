Campbell hosts N.C. A&T after Walker’s 27-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-17, 4-13 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-17, 7-10 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-17, 4-13 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-17, 7-10 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Campbell after Lewis Walker scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 91-88 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Fighting Camels are 9-4 on their home court. Campbell has a 6-15 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies are 4-13 against conference opponents. N.C. A&T has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Campbell is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 75.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 77.8 Campbell allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. Campbell won the last meeting 79-71 on Feb. 7. Jeremiah Johnson scored 24 points points to help lead the Fighting Camels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is averaging 19 points and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Johnson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dwayne Pierce averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Walker is shooting 55.8% and averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

