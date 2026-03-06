Cal Poly hosts Jessamy and CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-23, 2-17 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (13-18, 9-10 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-23, 2-17 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (13-18, 9-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits Cal Poly after Ron Jessamy scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 86-84 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Mustangs are 7-6 on their home court. Cal Poly ranks fifth in the Big West with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Hamad Mousa averaging 5.2.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-17 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield allows 81.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.3 points per game.

Cal Poly averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 8.0 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Cal Poly gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Cal Poly won 104-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Troy Plumtree led Cal Poly with 31 points, and Dailin Smith led CSU Bakersfield with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mousa is scoring 20.3 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mustangs. Cayden Ward is averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 16.3 points for the Roadrunners. Jessamy is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 74.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

